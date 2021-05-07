Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Currently 132.23% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) saw 10,117,092 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.81. Company recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.33 or 12.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.91 Million. That closing price of BRN stock is at a discount of -132.23% from its 52-week high price of $6.99 and is indicating a premium of 84.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.47. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 249.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.31%, in the last five days BRN remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $4.34-3 price level, adding 30.65% to its value on the day. Barnwell Industries Inc. shares saw a change of 137.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 44.71% in past 5-day. Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) showed a performance of 7.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 77.33 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.35% of company total shares while institution are holding 9.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Barnwell Industries Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRN for having 384.14 Thousand shares of worth $487.86 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.55% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 82.07 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $104.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 60000 shares of worth $76.2 Thousand or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.14 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.