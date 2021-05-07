Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Projected to Grow by 315.7% Or More

In recent trading session, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) saw 31,911,586 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.44 trading at $0.57 or 19.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.09 Million. That most recent trading price of EARS’s stock is at a discount of -91.86% from its 52-week high price of $6.6 and is indicating a premium of 78.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.726. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 648.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.86%, in the last five days EARS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $4.25-2 price level, adding 20.94% to its value on the day. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 28.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.08% in past 5-day. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) showed a performance of 4.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 Million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 315.7% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.3. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +315.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 315.7% for stock’s latest value.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at EARS for having 63.92 Thousand shares of worth $167.47 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 63.02 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $165.11 Thousand.