Analysts Say Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Can Really Get to $450 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw 4,328,767 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.12. Company recent per share price level of $286.13 trading at $15.16 or 5.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.68 Billion. That closing price of W stock is at a discount of -28.96% from its 52-week high price of $369 and is indicating a premium of 74.66% from its 52-week low price of $72.5. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.11 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wayfair Inc. (W), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.59%, in the last five days W remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $306.98 price level, adding 6.79% to its value on the day. Wayfair Inc. shares saw a change of 26.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.74% in past 5-day. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) showed a performance of -15.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.52 Million shares which calculate 5.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $325.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $165 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $450. It follows that stock current price would jump +57.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.33% for stock current value.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wayfair Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -53.77% while that of industry is 14.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 110% in the current quarter and calculating -78.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.3% from the last financial year standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.39 Billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.03 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $2.33 Billion and $4.06 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.4% while estimating it to be -0.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.32% of company total shares while institution are holding 101.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 618 institutions for Wayfair Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at W for having 10.91 Million shares of worth $2.46 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.15% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.69 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.74 Billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3911342 shares of worth $1.13 Billion or 5.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $653.95 Million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.