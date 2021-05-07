Analysts Say RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Can Really Get to $¥196.22 in 12 Months

For RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for RLX Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 1.69 Million shares of worth $17.51 Million. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 230.96 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1394800 shares of worth $24.42 Million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.14 Million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.