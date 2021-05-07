Analysts Say Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Can Really Get to $8 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw 2,149,347 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company recent per share price level of $7.31 trading at $0.42 or 6.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55 Billion. That closing price of CNDT stock is at a discount of -3.97% from its 52-week high price of $7.6 and is indicating a premium of 76.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.71. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.1%, in the last five days CNDT remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $7.60-3 price level, adding 3.82% to its value on the day. Conduent Incorporated shares saw a change of 52.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.87% in past 5-day. Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) showed a performance of 5.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.06 Million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.17 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock current price would jump +9.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.08% for stock current value.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.02 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $1.05 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.4%.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.03% of company total shares while institution are holding 77.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 298 institutions for Conduent Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at CNDT for having 38.15 Million shares of worth $183.12 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 18.05% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 15.19 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $72.94 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4666134 shares of worth $22.4 Million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.05 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.96 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.