Analysts Say Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Can Really Get to $17.75 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw 11,739,927 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $10.47 trading at $1.97 or 23.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $98.44 Million. That closing price of AUVI stock is at a discount of -241.74% from its 52-week high price of $35.78 and is indicating a premium of 56.83% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 173.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.18%, in the last five days AUVI remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $12.70- price level, adding 17.56% to its value on the day. Applied UV Inc. shares saw a change of 128.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.06% in past 5-day. Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) showed a performance of 10.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 109.89 Million shares which calculate 40.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.75. It follows that stock current price would jump +69.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 69.53% for stock current value.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.15 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.4 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -215.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.62% of company total shares while institution are holding 2.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Applied UV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at AUVI for having 58Thousand shares of worth $266.23 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.62% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 11.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.39 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 14820 shares of worth $156.94 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.06 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.85 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.