Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Projected to Grow by 9.14% Or More

In last trading session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw 1,273,950 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company recent per share price level of $24.74 trading at $0.83 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.15 Billion. That closing price of ATI stock is at a discount of -0.12% from its 52-week high price of $24.77 and is indicating a premium of 74.9% from its 52-week low price of $6.21. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.47%, in the last five days ATI remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $24.77- price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares saw a change of 47.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.83% in past 5-day. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) showed a performance of 10.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.51 Million shares which calculate 10.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -11.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock current price would jump +9.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -55.54% for stock current value.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +146.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 61.54% while that of industry is 61.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -800% in the current quarter and calculating 97.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10.1% from the last financial year standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $630.58 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $655Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $755.09 Million and $598Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.5% while estimating it to be 9.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -773.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.68% of company total shares while institution are holding 101.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 330 institutions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATI for having 19.83 Million shares of worth $332.57 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.59% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.91 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $216.47 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8453693 shares of worth $178.03 Million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.11 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $107.64 Million in the company or a holder of 4.02% of company’s stock.