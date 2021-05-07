After A 150.21% Rise This Year Is FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw 1,124,204 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company recent per share price level of $6.03 trading at -$0.42 or -6.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94Million. That closing price of RAIL stock is at a discount of -15.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.99 and is indicating a premium of 85.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.51%, in the last five days RAIL remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $8.63-3 price level, adding 30.13% to its value on the day. FreightCar America Inc. shares saw a change of 150.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.43% in past 5-day. FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) showed a performance of -22.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 759.69 Million shares which calculate 399.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -33.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock current price would jump -33.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.67% for stock current value.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FreightCar America Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +248.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 74.48% while that of industry is 30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.4% in the current quarter and calculating 75.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 49.9% from the last financial year standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3%

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.37% of company total shares while institution are holding 26.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45 institutions for FreightCar America Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RAIL for having 452.85 Thousand shares of worth $1.09 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.91% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Minerva Advisors LLC, which was holding about 450.72 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bertolet Capital Tr-Pinnacle Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 242168 shares of worth $583.62 Thousand or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 214.66 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $517.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.