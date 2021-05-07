12-month price target for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) now sits at $16.53

In last trading session, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw 892,386 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company recent per share price level of $14.88 trading at $0.45 or 3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.59 Billion. That closing price of VEDL stock is at a discount of -0.2% from its 52-week high price of $14.91 and is indicating a premium of 76.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.53. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 696.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 959.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vedanta Limited (VEDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.12%, in the last five days VEDL remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $14.91- price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Vedanta Limited shares saw a change of 69.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.83% in past 5-day. Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) showed a performance of 15.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.92 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.67 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -21.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.53. It follows that stock current price would jump +11.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.6% for stock current value.

Vedanta Limited (VEDL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -223.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VEDL Dividends

Vedanta Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 7.73%.

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.67% of company total shares while institution are holding 4.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 152 institutions for Vedanta Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VEDL for having 3.59 Million shares of worth $31.56 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.39% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 2.96 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.01 Million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Chindia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4005731 shares of worth $50.35 Million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 807.69 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $10.15 Million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.