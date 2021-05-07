12-month price target for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) now sits at $¥140.68

In last trading session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw 7,900,081 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $11.85 trading at $0.47 or 4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.18 Billion. That closing price of LU stock is at a discount of -70.21% from its 52-week high price of $20.17 and is indicating a premium of 6.67% from its 52-week low price of $11.06. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.13%, in the last five days LU remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $12.70- price level, adding 6.69% to its value on the day. Lufax Holding Ltd shares saw a change of -16.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.43% in past 5-day. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) showed a performance of -19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.73 Million shares which calculate 4.73 days to cover the short interests.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.24 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.32 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company total shares while institution are holding 7.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 184 institutions for Lufax Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at LU for having 31.77 Million shares of worth $451.13 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.29% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 26.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $375.88 Million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 39103315 shares of worth $567.78 Million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.2 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $133.59 Million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.