12-month price target for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) now sits at $175

For International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.28 in the current quarter.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.09%, in the last five days IBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $148.51 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. International Business Machines Corporation’s shares saw a change of 15.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.35% in past 5-day. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) showed a performance of 7.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.65 Million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $144.1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $115 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $175. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +20.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.86% for stock’s latest value.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that International Business Machines Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +30.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.26% while that of industry is -1.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.6% in the current quarter and calculating 0.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.29 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.64 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $17.72 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.61%

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 19, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.53%, the share has a forward dividend of 6.56 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.37%.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2705 institutions for International Business Machines Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IBM for having 73.81 Million shares of worth $9.29 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 62.27 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.84 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 25108610 shares of worth $3.16 Billion or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.85 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.25 Billion in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.