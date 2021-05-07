12-month price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) now sits at $5.17

In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw 1,010,234 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.06 or 3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $262.67 Million. That closing price of SUPV stock is at a discount of -109.09% from its 52-week high price of $3.68 and is indicating a premium of 23.3% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 284.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.53%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $1.81 price level, adding 2.76% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares saw a change of -16.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.3% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of -3.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.19 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.17. It follows that stock current price would jump +193.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.64% for stock current value.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 49.18% while that of industry is 19.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -37.5% in the current quarter and calculating -77.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.4% from the last financial year standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $137.64 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $155.42 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $114.5 Million and $135.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.2% while estimating it to be 14.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 185.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.1%

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13, 2018, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.95% of company total shares while institution are holding 2.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 276.96 Thousand shares of worth $587.15 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.35% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dz Bank Ag Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank, Frankfurt Am Main, which was holding about 270Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $572.4 Thousand.

On the other hand, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 188858 shares of worth $400.38 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 163.78 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $283.34 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.