12-month price target for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) now sits at $6

In recent trading session, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw 1,318,528 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at $0.46 or 12.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $382.67 Million. That most recent trading price of DSX’s stock is at a discount of -1.91% from its 52-week high price of $4.26 and is indicating a premium of 70.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 448.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.37%, in the last five days DSX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $4.26-1 price level, adding 1.65% to its value on the day. Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares saw a change of 117.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.03% in past 5-day. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) showed a performance of 34.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 914.21 Million shares which calculate 831.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.39 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +43.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.58% for stock’s latest value.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diana Shipping Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +171.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 130% while that of industry is 4.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 81.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.91 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $40.53 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $40.03 Million and $37.15 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.3% while estimating it to be 9.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -848.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Diana Shipping Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at DSX for having 6.33 Million shares of worth $12.22 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 3.18 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.14 Million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2314205 shares of worth $5.04 Million or 2.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 215.18 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $415.3 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.