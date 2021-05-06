Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Jumped 27.8% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next? – Marketing Sentinel

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Jumped 27.8% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) saw 3,590,319 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.54 trading at $0.44 or 14.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $102.61 Million. That closing price of VYNT’s stock is at a discount of -394.35% from its 52-week high price of $17.5 and is indicating a premium of 40.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 431.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.19%, in the last five days VYNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $4.47-2 price level, adding 20.81% to its value on the day. Vyant Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.87% in past 5-day. Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) showed a performance of -22.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 791.6 Million shares which calculate 338.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2442.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2442.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2442.37% for stock’s current value.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

