Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Currently 128.56% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw 6,578,861 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.16 trading at $2.32 or 5.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.98 Billion. That most recent trading price of RUN’s stock is at a discount of -128.56% from its 52-week high price of $100.93 and is indicating a premium of 76.22% from its 52-week low price of $10.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunrun Inc. (RUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.54%, in the last five days RUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $51.24- price level, adding 14.17% to its value on the day. Sunrun Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.19% in past 5-day. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) showed a performance of -21.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.53 Million shares which calculate 4.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +115.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 24.55% for stock’s latest value.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunrun Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -22.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.14% while that of industry is 20.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 52.2% in the current quarter and calculating 18.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $324.7 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $353.53 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $210.73 Million and $181.29 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.1% while estimating it to be 95% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -684.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.82%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 604 institutions for Sunrun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RUN for having 29.63 Million shares of worth $2.06 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 23.63 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.64 Billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7133745 shares of worth $446.43 Million or 3.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.28 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $366.29 Million in the company or a holder of 2.59% of company’s stock.