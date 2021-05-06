Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares surges 5% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In recent trading session, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw 1,541,767 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.29 trading at $0.47 or 16.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.74 Million. That most recent trading price of WISA’s stock is at a discount of -124.01% from its 52-week high price of $7.37 and is indicating a premium of 47.72% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 85.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 500.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.67%, in the last five days WISA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $3.49-5 price level, adding 5% to its value on the day. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.88% in past 5-day. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) showed a performance of 7.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 194.23 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 175.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +295.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.17% for stock’s latest value.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.59% while that of industry is 29.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.3% in the current quarter and calculating 68.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 227.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.26 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.41 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $490Million and $348Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 157.1% while estimating it to be 305.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23 institutions for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at WISA for having 86.86 Thousand shares of worth $307.49 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, which was holding about 70Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $216.3 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 68570 shares of worth $223.54 Thousand or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.53 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $93.9 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.