Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Currently 8.7% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw 4,682,388 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.94 trading at $1.18 or 7.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.05 Billion. That closing price of STLA’s stock is at a discount of -8.7% from its 52-week high price of $19.5 and is indicating a premium of 58.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.59 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Stellantis N.V. (STLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.73 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.77% for stock’s current value.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.74% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.11%