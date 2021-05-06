Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) share price rebounds 81.48% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) saw 6,098,545 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at -$0.08 or -4.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $810.9 Million. That most recent trading price of SENS’s stock is at a discount of -194.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.56 and is indicating a premium of 81.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 55.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $0.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +111.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.96% for stock’s latest value.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +450.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.43% while that of industry is 10.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.2% in the current quarter and calculating -66.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 159.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.16 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.76 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $880Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 145.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 32.1%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 129 institutions for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. is the top institutional holder at SENS for having 14.48 Million shares of worth $12.62 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 11.46 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.99 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4538512 shares of worth $3.96 Million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.93 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.74 Million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.