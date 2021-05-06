PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) 37.89% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $27.45-?

In recent trading session, PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) saw 6,008,863 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.62 trading at -$7.97 or -32.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.76 Billion. That most recent trading price of PCT’s stock is at a discount of -115.1% from its 52-week high price of $35.75 and is indicating a premium of 41.28% from its 52-week low price of $9.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 507.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -32.41%, in the last five days PCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $27.45- price level, adding 37.89% to its value on the day. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.76% in past 5-day. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) showed a performance of -33.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.91 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 179.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +188.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 170.76% for stock’s latest value.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%