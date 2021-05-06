PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) share price rebounds 81.77% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw 3,250,759 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.03 trading at -$5.57 or -9.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01 Billion. That closing price of PLBY’s stock is at a discount of -16.68% from its 52-week high price of $63.04 and is indicating a premium of 81.77% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 683.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.35%, in the last five days PLBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $63.04- price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. PLBY Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 414.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.67% in past 5-day. PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) showed a performance of 93.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -44.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -35.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.28% for stock’s current value.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.47 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%