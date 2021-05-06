PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) share price rebounds 81.77% from the lows – but can it keep going? – Marketing Sentinel

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) share price rebounds 81.77% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw 3,250,759 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.03 trading at -$5.57 or -9.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01 Billion. That closing price of PLBY’s stock is at a discount of -16.68% from its 52-week high price of $63.04 and is indicating a premium of 81.77% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 683.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

For PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.35%, in the last five days PLBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $63.04- price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. PLBY Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 414.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.67% in past 5-day. PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) showed a performance of 93.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -44.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -35.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.28% for stock’s current value.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.47 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.