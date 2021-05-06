MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Currently 72.22% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw 1,682,854 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.06 trading at -$1.43 or -4.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.09 Billion. That most recent trading price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -72.22% from its 52-week high price of $51.77 and is indicating a premium of 67.47% from its 52-week low price of $9.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MP Materials Corp. (MP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.54%, in the last five days MP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $32.35- price level, adding 8.35% to its value on the day. MP Materials Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.59% in past 5-day. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) showed a performance of -13.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.18 Million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.05% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +66.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 23.09% for stock’s latest value.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 39.8%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 186 institutions for MP Materials Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JHL Capital Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MP for having 47.54 Million shares of worth $1.53 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 27.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, which was holding about 22.82 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $734.21 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2388821 shares of worth $76.85 Million or 1.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $65.34 Million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.