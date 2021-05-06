Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Has Recovered 2.8% So Far, But Another 3.73% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

For Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.96. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +22.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.98% for stock’s latest value.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8 institutions for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. tru Independence LLC is the top institutional holder at MNMD for having 112.69 Thousand shares of worth $343.71 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gofen & Glossberg LLC, which was holding about 72.5 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $202.24 Thousand.