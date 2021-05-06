Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) down -38.68% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw 2,077,323 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.49 trading at -$0.13 or -8.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $93.92 Million. That most recent trading price of METX’s stock is at a discount of -859.73% from its 52-week high price of $14.3 and is indicating a premium of 4.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.02%, in the last five days METX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $1.86 price level, adding 19.89% to its value on the day. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -25.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.29% in past 5-day. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) showed a performance of -38.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management is the top institutional holder at METX for having 520Thousand shares of worth $1.04 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 118.33 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $236.66 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 45920 shares of worth $110.67 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.67 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.82 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.