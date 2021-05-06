Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) 9.81% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $6.41-9?

In last trading session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw 1,258,943 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.78 trading at $0.19 or 3.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $289.56 Million. That closing price of LIZI’s stock is at a discount of -189.79% from its 52-week high price of $16.75 and is indicating a premium of 66.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.4%, in the last five days LIZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $6.41-9 price level, adding 9.81% to its value on the day. Lizhi Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.83% in past 5-day. Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) showed a performance of -32.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.95 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lizhi Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +189% of value to its shares in past 6 months. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.4% in the current quarter and calculating 57.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.61 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $70.58 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $53.33 Million and $51.77 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.8% while estimating it to be 36.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Lizhi Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atom Investors LP is the top institutional holder at LIZI for having 123.2 Thousand shares of worth $478.03 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 107.56 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $417.32 Thousand.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 100000 shares of worth $806Thousand or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.06 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $210.02 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.