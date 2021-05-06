Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) share price rebounds 37.28% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw 8,804,743 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.33 trading at $1.3 or 25.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.68 Million. That most recent trading price of LEXX’s stock is at a discount of -49.45% from its 52-week high price of $9.46 and is indicating a premium of 37.28% from its 52-week low price of $3.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 266.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 468.72% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $36 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +468.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 468.72% for stock’s latest value.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%