James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Crashes -87.5% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $31.75?

In recent trading session, James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) saw 2,539,236 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.75 trading at -$14.75 or -31.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $978.04 Million. That most recent trading price of JRVR’s stock is at a discount of -80.82% from its 52-week high price of $57.41 and is indicating a premium of 11.72% from its 52-week low price of $28.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 218.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.62 in the current quarter.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -31.72%, in the last five days JRVR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $48.23- price level, adding 34.92% to its value on the day. James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -36.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.55% in past 5-day. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) showed a performance of -33.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 391.18 Million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +104.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 76.38% for stock’s latest value.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 273.91% while that of industry is 13.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.7% in the current quarter and calculating 17.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $188.27 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $194.85 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $182.93 Million and $171.62 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.9% while estimating it to be 13.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

JRVR Dividends

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 05 and May 05, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.73%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 245 institutions for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at JRVR for having 4.5 Million shares of worth $221.11 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 2.78 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.69 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1949638 shares of worth $88.94 Million or 6.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 803.65 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $39.5 Million in the company or a holder of 2.61% of company’s stock.