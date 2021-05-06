Is Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), -82.87% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) saw 7,616,874 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $113.8 trading at -$7.65 or -6.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.29 Billion. That closing price of Z’s stock is at a discount of -82.87% from its 52-week high price of $208.11 and is indicating a premium of 70.93% from its 52-week low price of $33.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zillow Group Inc. (Z), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.3%, in the last five days Z remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $138.1 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. Zillow Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.24% in past 5-day. Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) showed a performance of -14.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.84 Million shares which calculate 5.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $182.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $235. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +106.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.34% for stock’s current value.

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zillow Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +27.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months.The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 223.5% in the current quarter and calculating -32.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.31 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $611.7 Million and $656.69 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 113.5% while estimating it to be 124.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 104.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 110.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 122.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 699 institutions for Zillow Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at Z for having 36.39 Million shares of worth $4.72 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 20.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.79 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.53 Billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6439785 shares of worth $834.85 Million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.52 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $459.69 Million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.