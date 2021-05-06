Is Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU), -48.85% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw 2,134,013 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $137.22 trading at -$6.57 or -4.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.88 Billion. That most recent trading price of FUTU’s stock is at a discount of -48.85% from its 52-week high price of $204.25 and is indicating a premium of 92.71% from its 52-week low price of $10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.57%, in the last five days FUTU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $153.16 price level, adding 10.78% to its value on the day. Futu Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 198.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.43% in past 5-day. Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) showed a performance of -7.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.27 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1556.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1034.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1071.86 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1979.22. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +1342.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 681.13% for stock’s latest value.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $152.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021. Company posted $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 198.1% while estimating it to be 281.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 709.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.38%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.25% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 177 institutions for Futu Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. is the top institutional holder at FUTU for having 6.34 Million shares of worth $289.9 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, LLC, which was holding about 3.29 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $150.44 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1023903 shares of worth $162.62 Million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 493.51 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $78.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.