Is Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON), -323.51% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw 5,087,337 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at -$0.23 or -6.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $637.41 Million. That most recent trading price of EBON’s stock is at a discount of -323.51% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 4.25% from its 52-week low price of $3.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.08%, in the last five days EBON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $4.23-1 price level, adding 16.6% to its value on the day. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.58% in past 5-day. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) showed a performance of -36.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.76 Million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Toroso Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at EBON for having 661.71 Thousand shares of worth $4.02 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 150.01 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $910.55 Thousand.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3738059 shares of worth $29.72 Million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 472.96 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.76 Million in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.