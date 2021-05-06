Is DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA), -96.05% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) saw 2,637,997 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.8 trading at $0.58 or 18.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $99.77 Million. That closing price of DTEA’s stock is at a discount of -96.05% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 86.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 117.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 706.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.59 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.59. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 20.79% for stock’s current value.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.6% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for DAVIDsTEA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DTEA for having 56.7 Thousand shares of worth $136.65 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 40.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.89 Thousand.

On the other hand, MSS Ser Tr-Footprints Discover Value Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 138200 shares of worth $509.96 Thousand or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.92 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $80.9 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.