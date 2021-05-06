Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) 44.41% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $18.44-?

In last trading session, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw 1,429,655 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.25 trading at -$4.15 or -28.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $180.55 Million. That closing price of INTZ’s stock is at a discount of -191.71% from its 52-week high price of $29.9 and is indicating a premium of 72.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 373.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intrusion Inc. (INTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -28.82%, in the last five days INTZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $18.44- price level, adding 44.41% to its value on the day. Intrusion Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -43.59% in past 5-day. Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) showed a performance of -61.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.59 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +143.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 31.71% for stock’s current value.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.43 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.24 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -259.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Intrusion Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INTZ for having 325.52 Thousand shares of worth $5.74 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 316.82 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.58 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 225317 shares of worth $3.97 Million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.94 Million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.