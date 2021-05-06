Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Jumps 4.6%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw 15,181,135 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at $0.12 or 4.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15 Billion. That closing price of IDEX’s stock is at a discount of -102.56% from its 52-week high price of $5.53 and is indicating a premium of 86.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.6%, in the last five days IDEX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $3.16-1 price level, adding 13.61% to its value on the day. Ideanomics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.22% in past 5-day. Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) showed a performance of -10.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.79 Million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 156.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +156.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 156.41% for stock’s current value.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.1 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for Ideanomics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at IDEX for having 5.05 Million shares of worth $10.04 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M&T Bank, which was holding about 4.58 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.11 Million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 195229 shares of worth $570.07 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 182.65 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $582.65 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.