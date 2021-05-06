Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Jumps 24.34%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw 2,961,960 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.11 trading at $4.72 or 24.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.58 Billion. That closing price of HAYW’s stock is at a discount of -4.85% from its 52-week high price of $25.28 and is indicating a premium of 35.26% from its 52-week low price of $15.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.57 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.05% for stock’s current value.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $258.49 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $244.01 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%