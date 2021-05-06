Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Down Almost -1.01% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In recent trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw 4,724,838 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.91 trading at $0.29 or 6.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.91 Billion. That most recent trading price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -54.99% from its 52-week high price of $7.61 and is indicating a premium of 52.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.39%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $4.96-1 price level, adding 1.41% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.62% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of -1.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.44 Million shares which calculate 3.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.3% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.85. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +39.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.77% for stock’s latest value.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.6%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.08 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 143 institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 61.91 Million shares of worth $289.75 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, which was holding about 17.62 Million shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.83 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30188739 shares of worth $131.62 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $99.01 Million in the company or a holder of 3.69% of company’s stock.