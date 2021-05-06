Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) share price rebounds 65.89% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw 2,079,228 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.45 trading at $0.24 or 3.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.19 Billion. That most recent trading price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -52.71% from its 52-week high price of $9.85 and is indicating a premium of 65.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.86%, in the last five days FSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $6.45-1 price level, adding 1.4% to its value on the day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.95% in past 5-day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of -10.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.53 Million shares which calculate 2.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +39.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.26% for stock’s latest value.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -10.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 364.71% while that of industry is 34.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 12.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.75% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 161.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 211 institutions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at FSM for having 21.22 Million shares of worth $174.85 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, which was holding about 3.83 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.56 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9297181 shares of worth $60.15 Million or 5.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.03 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $58.4 Million in the company or a holder of 4.88% of company’s stock.