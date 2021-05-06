Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) 80.39% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw 906,207 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.11 trading at $0.75 or 31.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.17 Million. That closing price of EVK’s stock is at a discount of -166.88% from its 52-week high price of $8.3 and is indicating a premium of 80.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 210.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 192.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 31.75%, in the last five days EVK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $3.47-1 price level, adding 10.39% to its value on the day. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.91% in past 5-day. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) showed a performance of 12.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 86.87 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Ever-Glory International Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EVK for having 19.17 Thousand shares of worth $58.09 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 18.79 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.92 Thousand.