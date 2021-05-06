CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Jumped 21.88% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) saw 3,808,416 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.65 trading at $0.55 or 3.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.19 Billion. That closing price of CNHI’s stock is at a discount of -2.36% from its 52-week high price of $16.02 and is indicating a premium of 66.39% from its 52-week low price of $5.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.64%, in the last five days CNHI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $15.80- price level, adding 0.92% to its value on the day. CNH Industrial N.V.’s shares saw a change of 21.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.13% in past 5-day. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) showed a performance of -2.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.51% for stock’s current value.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CNH Industrial N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +93.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 196.43% while that of industry is 31.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 333.3% in the current quarter and calculating 457.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.44 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.87 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $5.46 Billion and $4.19 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.9% while estimating it to be 63.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 78.03%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.88%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.13 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 518 institutions for CNH Industrial N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harris Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNHI for having 200.38 Million shares of worth $2.57 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 14.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 45.36 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $582.45 Million.

On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 74549228 shares of worth $957.21 Million or 5.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.02 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $257.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.