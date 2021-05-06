Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shares surges 3.82% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw 3,017,843 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.83 trading at $0.77 or 5.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.05 Billion. That closing price of CD’s stock is at a discount of -98.63% from its 52-week high price of $27.47 and is indicating a premium of 5.35% from its 52-week low price of $13.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 979.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.9%, in the last five days CD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $14.38- price level, adding 3.82% to its value on the day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -42.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.29% in past 5-day. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) showed a performance of -18.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.59 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.48 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.04 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for Chindata Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at CD for having 12.11 Million shares of worth $290.11 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 7.22 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $172.88 Million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1260249 shares of worth $30.2 Million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.09 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.23 Million in the company or a holder of 0.64% of company’s stock.