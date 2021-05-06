Buy, Sell Or Hold Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) At $66.59?

In last trading session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw 3,088,673 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.59 trading at -$3.03 or -4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.66 Billion. That closing price of RBLX’s stock is at a discount of -18.79% from its 52-week high price of $79.1 and is indicating a premium of 9.15% from its 52-week low price of $60.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Roblox Corporation (RBLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.9% for stock’s current value.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $533.71 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $491.83 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -256.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.1%