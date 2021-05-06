Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Fell -1.67% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw 1,829,206 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at -$0.05 or -4.9% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $86.68 Million. That most recent trading price of BRQS’s stock is at a discount of -709.28% from its 52-week high price of $7.85 and is indicating a premium of 16.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.811. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.9%, in the last five days BRQS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $1.12 price level, adding 13.36% to its value on the day. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.58% in past 5-day. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) showed a performance of -33.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.53 Million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1137.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +1137.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1137.11% for stock’s latest value.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.29 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.9 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Borqs Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRQS for having 419.99 Thousand shares of worth $414.48 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 86.97 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.83 Thousand.

On the other hand, Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 61731 shares of worth $72.23 Thousand or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.26 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.12 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.