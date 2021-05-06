Boom Or Bust: Where Does Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Stock Go From Here?

In last trading session, Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) saw 1,578,607 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at -$0.11 or -4.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.57 Million. That closing price of MYT’s stock is at a discount of -202.81% from its 52-week high price of $6.692 and is indicating a premium of 91.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 143.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -4.74%, in the last five days MYT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $2.91-2 price level, adding 24.05% to its value on the day. Urban Tea Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.79% in past 5-day. Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) showed a performance of -48.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.89 Million shares which calculate 54.45 days to cover the short interests.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Urban Tea Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at MYT for having 76.27 Thousand shares of worth $132.72 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 42.61 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.14 Thousand.