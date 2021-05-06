Boom Or Bust: Where Does Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock Go From Here?

In last trading session, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) saw 1,207,690 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.01 trading at -$3.64 or -7.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.47 Billion. That closing price of COUR’s stock is at a discount of -34.44% from its 52-week high price of $56.48 and is indicating a premium of 10.02% from its 52-week low price of $37.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coursera Inc. (COUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.78% for stock’s current value.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%