B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Has Recovered 31.61% So Far, But Another 44.64% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

For B2Gold Corp. (BTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.15% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.38. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +79.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.56% for stock’s latest value.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.75 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021. Company posted $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.7% while estimating it to be 88.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.8%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 496 institutions for B2Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BTG for having 129.36 Million shares of worth $724.43 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 101.27 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $567.09 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 51541221 shares of worth $222.14 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.23 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $202.02 Million in the company or a holder of 4.4% of company’s stock.