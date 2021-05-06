Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) 16.57% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $3.38-1?

In last trading session, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) saw 13,161,416 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.82 trading at $0.17 or 6.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $139.59 Million. That closing price of DPW’s stock is at a discount of -287.94% from its 52-week high price of $10.94 and is indicating a premium of 65.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.42%, in the last five days DPW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $3.38-1 price level, adding 16.57% to its value on the day. Ault Global Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.05% in past 5-day. Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW) showed a performance of -12.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.22 Million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for Ault Global Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at DPW for having 687.94 Thousand shares of worth $2.99 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 524.53 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.28 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 245009 shares of worth $1.07 Million or 0.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.39 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $208.15 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.