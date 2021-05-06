Analysts Say Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Can Really Get to $15 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) saw 1,348,840 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.06 trading at $0.65 or 5.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.94 Billion. That closing price of MGY’s stock is at a discount of -10.7% from its 52-week high price of $13.35 and is indicating a premium of 70.23% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.7%, in the last five days MGY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $12.47- price level, adding 3.29% to its value on the day. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 70.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.79% in past 5-day. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) showed a performance of 3.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.23 Million shares which calculate 5.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.5% for stock’s current value.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +166.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6050% while that of industry is 13. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 336.4% in the current quarter and calculating 475% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $207.66 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $209.02 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6300% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.69%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 266 institutions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. EnerVest Limited is the top institutional holder at MGY for having 34.89 Million shares of worth $246.31 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 19.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 18.48 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $130.46 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4353423 shares of worth $30.74 Million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.5 Million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.