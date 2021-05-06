American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Projected to Grow by 2238.03% Or More

In last trading session, American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) saw 15,680,762 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.55 trading at $0.83 or 30.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.59 Million. That closing price of AMS’s stock is at a discount of -41.97% from its 52-week high price of $5.04 and is indicating a premium of 62.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 408.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 30.51%, in the last five days AMS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $5.04-2 price level, adding 29.56% to its value on the day. American Shared Hospital Services’s shares saw a change of 59.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.46% in past 5-day. American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) showed a performance of 30.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.93 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2238.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $83. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +2238.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2238.03% for stock’s current value.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for American Shared Hospital Services that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at AMS for having 181.43 Thousand shares of worth $402.77 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 125.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $277.94 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 125200 shares of worth $277.94 Thousand or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.01 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $194.06 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.34% of company’s stock.