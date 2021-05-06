Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) shares surges 8.48% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) saw 1,138,092 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.04 trading at -$4.49 or -6.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.86 Billion. That closing price of ALC’s stock is at a discount of -8.88% from its 52-week high price of $76.26 and is indicating a premium of 28.98% from its 52-week low price of $49.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 684.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alcon Inc. (ALC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.02%, in the last five days ALC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Apr 29 when the stock touched $76.53- price level, adding 8.48% to its value on the day. Alcon Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.1% in past 5-day. Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) showed a performance of -2.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.37 Million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $87.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.2% for stock’s current value.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alcon Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +22.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.73% while that of industry is 22.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 319% in the current quarter and calculating 25.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.97 Billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.99 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $1.14 Billion and $1.82 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 72.9% while estimating it to be 9.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.31%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ALC Dividends

Alcon Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.15%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 988 institutions for Alcon Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ALC for having 14.23 Million shares of worth $938.63 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 13.37 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $882.14 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8802341 shares of worth $631.22 Million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.2 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $444.88 Million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.