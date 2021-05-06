After A 7.81% Rise This Year Is XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw 6,402,370 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.77 trading at $4.34 or 11.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.91 Billion. That closing price of XP’s stock is at a discount of -23.78% from its 52-week high price of $52.94 and is indicating a premium of 53.24% from its 52-week low price of $20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XP Inc. (XP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.29%, in the last five days XP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $44.19- price level, adding 3.21% to its value on the day. XP Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.25% in past 5-day. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) showed a performance of 9.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.41 Million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XP Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.92% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 16.7% in the current quarter and calculating 15.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $487.04 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $512.35 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $282.52 Million and $378.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 72.4% while estimating it to be 35.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.26%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 248 institutions for XP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, LLC is the top institutional holder at XP for having 46.2 Million shares of worth $1.83 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 25.15 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $997.84 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11290760 shares of worth $425.32 Million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.71 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $177.55 Million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.