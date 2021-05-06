12-month price target for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) now sits at $¥453.00

In recent trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 7,244,642 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.67 trading at -$1.32 or -4.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.55 Billion. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -179.3% from its 52-week high price of $74.49 and is indicating a premium of 35.85% from its 52-week low price of $17.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.71%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $31.00- price level, adding 14% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.65% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of -27.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.45 Million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $431.43 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $644.86 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -101% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.11%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 361 institutions for XPeng Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coatue Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 10.38 Million shares of worth $444.55 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 10.38 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $444.55 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6576913 shares of worth $240.12 Million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $121.36 Million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.