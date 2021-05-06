12-month price target for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) now sits at $

In last trading session, Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) saw 3,496,436 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.46 trading at $0.81 or 14.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.94 Million. That closing price of UUU’s stock is at a discount of -207.74% from its 52-week high price of $19.88 and is indicating a premium of 94.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 616.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.34%, in the last five days UUU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $7.50-1 price level, adding 13.87% to its value on the day. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.57% in past 5-day. Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU) showed a performance of -11.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 114.97 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -331.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Universal Security Instruments Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at UUU for having 124.46 Thousand shares of worth $623.52 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 110.5 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $553.61 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 110500 shares of worth $553.61 Thousand or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.72 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $165.34 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.